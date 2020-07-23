To Impress Derek Hough, ‘World Of Dance’ Contestants Need To Do Everything Right

By Hollywood Outbreak

WORLD OF DANCE — “The Duels 3” Episode 408 — Pictured: Derek Hough — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

As with any kind of competition, the pressure is definitely a big deal for performers on World of Dance. The fact that the contestants are dancing in front of a television audience of millions doesn’t help much, either. Derek Hough understands that — as a dancer himself and as a “World of Dance” judge, he’s been on both sides of the equation. And he says that everything counts when he’s judging contestants, from the music and the moves down to the way they handle the pressure of competition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Derek Hough)

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

