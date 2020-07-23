Donald Glover Can See Why ‘Star Wars’ Fans Want More Lando Calrissian

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When you sign on for a major role in the Star Wars franchise, you generally do so knowing there’s a good chance they’ll keep you pretty busy in the years to come. Even though the original saga has come to an end, there have been enough side projects, whether movies (Solo, Rogue One) or television (The Mandalorian), to keep interest in the franchise high. The latest rumor is that there will be a new Disney+ series based on the character of Lando Calrissian, played so memorably by Billy Dee Williams in the original films and then reintroduced with Donald Glover in Solo. With the new possible series focusing on Calrissian’s younger days, Glover’s the one who would be starring in the series if it comes to fruition. And he can totally understand why a series featuring the character would work, because he thinks Calrissian is just oozing with style and charisma. (Click on the media bar below to hear Donald Glover)

Solo: A Star Wars Story  is streaming now on Disney+.

Related articles

‘Avatar’ Success Opened New Doors For James...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
James Cameron doesn't mind one-upping himself. When he released Avatar in 2009, it became America's biggest box-office hit ever. The movie it displaced? Cameron's...
Read more

‘Sleepy Hollow’ Stars: Why The Show Inspired...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it premiered in 2013, Sleepy Hollow immediately became a fan favorite. Buoyed by an intriguing concept -- legendary Revolutionary War folk hero Ichabod Crane...
Read more

From ‘Daily Show’ To Film Dailies: Jon...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the course of his career, from his stand-up comedy days through his 2500+ episodes of The Daily Show, most of Jon Stewart's work...
Read more

On The Heels Of ‘Scandal,’ Guillermo Diaz...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Aside from the actor who plays them, you won't find many similarities between Scandal's Huck and the character Chuy on the new sitcom United...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Donald Glover Can See Why ‘Star Wars’ Fans Want More Lando Calrissian

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When you sign on for a major role in the Star Wars franchise, you generally do so knowing there's a good chance they'll keep...
Read more

‘Avatar’ Success Opened New Doors For James Cameron

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
James Cameron doesn't mind one-upping himself. When he released Avatar in 2009, it became America's biggest box-office hit ever. The movie it displaced? Cameron's...
Read more

‘Sleepy Hollow’ Stars: Why The Show Inspired So Much Fan Passion

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it premiered in 2013, Sleepy Hollow immediately became a fan favorite. Buoyed by an intriguing concept -- legendary Revolutionary War folk hero Ichabod Crane...
Read more

From ‘Daily Show’ To Film Dailies: Jon Stewart Adapts To Making Movies

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the course of his career, from his stand-up comedy days through his 2500+ episodes of The Daily Show, most of Jon Stewart's work...
Read more

On The Heels Of ‘Scandal,’ Guillermo Diaz Tries Something Lighter

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Aside from the actor who plays them, you won't find many similarities between Scandal's Huck and the character Chuy on the new sitcom United...
Read more

New Trailers

Howard Ashman Documentary Lands Disney+ Debut In August

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Oscar winning lyricist Howard Ashman's life and work are front and center in the upcoming documentary Howard. The feature contains interviews with Bill Lauch (Ashman’s partner), Jodi Benson (The...
Read more

Chelsea Peretti Is A “Spinster” Looking For Love In Upcoming Romantic Comedy

MOVIE NEWS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) stars in Spinster, a comedy about a 39-year-old woman named Gaby who feels that she has been irrelevant in the...
Read more

Sam Rockwell Has A Gorilla Sized Role In Touching ‘The One And Only Ivan’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan (Sam Rockwell), a 400-pound silverback gorilla who has very little...
Read more

Alex Kurtzman Expands ‘Trek’ Universe With Animated ‘Lower Decks’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The first indication that Star Trek's legacy might outlive the original show's three seasons came when the original cast was brought back to do...
Read more

Luke Goss Takes On Val Kilmer In Action Packed ‘Paydirt’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Luke Goss (Hellboy II, The Hardway) stars in Paydirt as a parolee named Damien who immediately goes back to his old ways, much to...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak