Donald Glover Can See Why ‘Star Wars’ Fans Want More Lando Calrissian

When you sign on for a major role in the Star Wars franchise, you generally do so knowing there’s a good chance they’ll keep you pretty busy in the years to come. Even though the original saga has come to an end, there have been enough side projects, whether movies (Solo, Rogue One) or television (The Mandalorian), to keep interest in the franchise high. The latest rumor is that there will be a new Disney+ series based on the character of Lando Calrissian, played so memorably by Billy Dee Williams in the original films and then reintroduced with Donald Glover in Solo. With the new possible series focusing on Calrissian’s younger days, Glover’s the one who would be starring in the series if it comes to fruition. And he can totally understand why a series featuring the character would work, because he thinks Calrissian is just oozing with style and charisma. (Click on the media bar below to hear Donald Glover)