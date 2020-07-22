‘Sleepy Hollow’ Stars: Why The Show Inspired So Much Fan Passion

When it premiered in 2013, Sleepy Hollow immediately became a fan favorite. Buoyed by an intriguing concept — legendary Revolutionary War folk hero Ichabod Crane awakens from a magical 200+-year sleep and finds himself in modern-day Sleepy Hollow, NY — along with a universe of interesting characters and mythologies, the show doubled the viewership of the show it replaced and went on to have a four-season run. Of course, it didn’t hurt that there was plenty of romantic tension between the show’s leads, Tom Mison and Nicole Beharie, or that the show was able to bring aboard extraordinary actor John Noble after he’d finished Fringe. When we spoke to the three actors, they all shared their ideas about why they thought the show had developed such a loyal fan base. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Mison & John Noble & Nicole Beharie)

Sleepy Hollow is currently streaming on Hulu.

