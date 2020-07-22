From ‘Daily Show’ To Film Dailies: Jon Stewart Adapts To Making Movies

By Hollywood Outbreak

Actor Steve Carell, director Jon Stewart and actor Rose Byrne on the set of IRRESISTIBLE, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Daniel McFadden / Focus Features

Over the course of his career, from his stand-up comedy days through his 2500+ episodes of The Daily Show, most of Jon Stewart’s work has happened in the moment — he’s performed it live, then moved on. Making a film, however, is a different story. From the script to the cinematography to post-production, it’s a long, involved process that takes a lot of time, effort, and patience. And then there’s Stewart, who famously hosted a show called Short Attention Span Theater. So, having just written, produced, and directed his second movie, Irresistible, how is Stewart feeling about filmmaking, as opposed to his other projects? (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Stewart)

Irresistible is available for streaming rental on most digital platforms.

