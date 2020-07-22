‘Avatar’ Success Opened New Doors For James Cameron

James Cameron doesn’t mind one-upping himself. When he released Avatar in 2009, it became America’s biggest box-office hit ever. The movie it displaced? Cameron’s Titanic. Though Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame have since surpassed Avatar’s domestic earnings, Cameron’s determined to win back the crown with his Avatar sequels. Four of them have already been written and are in varying stages of production, and filming has restarted in New Zealand, where the country’s successful efforts to beat COVID-19 have meant the country’s film industry is back at work. While it’s certainly rare for a studio and director to commit to so many sequels in advance, “Avatar” has never been an ordinary project for Cameron. He whole-heartedly believes in the concepts and worlds within the Avatar franchise, and he told us he’s never been involved in a more exciting project, especially after the first film became such a huge hit. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)

Avatar is currently streaming on Disney+.

