With ‘Die Hart’ Web Series, Kevin Hart Tries A Bite-Size Show Format

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

As a stand-up comedian, Kevin Hart was used to doing short sets in the days before he became a headliner. So, in a way, it seems perfectly natural that his latest project is being done through Quibi, the streaming platform that specializes in short-form content. Hart’s new Quibi comedy series, Die Hart, will consist of 10 episodes, all running less than 10 minutes each. How did Hart feel about approaching a new series in such an unconventional way? He told us he’s embraced the idea, and he thinks it will serve the content well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Hart)

Die Hart is now streaming (with a vengeance) on Quibi.

