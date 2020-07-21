Judging ‘America’s Got Talent’ Was More Than Sofia Vergara Bargained For

As a newcomer to the judges’ panel on America’s Got Talent, Sofia Vergara thought she had a pretty good idea of what to expect from having watched the show in the past. But once she sat down in the chair for the first time, she realized there were some things she’d never considered. She told us the thing she finds most interesting about her new job is how seriously she’s taking it, because she realizes she’s in a position where she can change lives. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)