Jim Gaffigan Relished The Enthusiam And Close Knit Crew Behind ‘Most Wanted’

“I’m much more selfish when it comes to picking movie roles. If the character has a complexity and has a non-obvious motivation I know I’m going to have a more enjoyable time playing that person,” said Gaffigan. “

I love the story and the fact that my character was an important element in that story. That’s what really drew me. I had talked to Daniel Roby on the phone; I would do anything with him. He has the enthusiasm.”