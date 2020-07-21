Did The ‘Karate Kid’ Remake Live Up To Ralph Macchio’s Expectations?

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When Ralph Macchio made The Karate Kid, it was a different moviemaking era. It was before special effects were created on computer servers, before movies like The Matrix changed the way action sequences were shot. So a lot had changed by the time the decision was made to remake The Karate Kid in 2010, with Jayden Smith as the young karate student and Jackie Chan as his sensei. After getting to see the remake, did Macchio feel like the new team did justice to the franchise he’d helped to establish? (Click on the media bar below to hear Ralph Macchio)


The Karate Kid is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Jim Gaffigan Relished The Enthusiam And Close...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Directed by Daniel Roby and inspired by a true story, Most Wanted centers on Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), a heroin addict who is forced by...
Read more

Zhang Yimou Classic ‘Shanghai Triad’ Lands Blu-Ray...

BLU-RAY NEWS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Director Zhang Yimou's (Raise the Red Lantern, House of Flying Daggers) acclaimed feature Shanghai Triad, which was the winner of the National Board of...
Read more

Looking Ahead To Life After Lockdown, JK...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the years, JK Simmons has become one of the most prolific actors working in Hollywood. Although his starring roles have been few and...
Read more

Howard Ashman Documentary Lands Disney+ Debut In...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Oscar winning lyricist Howard Ashman's life and work are front and center in the upcoming documentary Howard. The feature contains interviews with Bill Lauch (Ashman’s partner), Jodi Benson (The...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Did The ‘Karate Kid’ Remake Live Up To Ralph Macchio’s Expectations?

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Ralph Macchio made The Karate Kid, it was a different moviemaking era. It was before special effects were created on computer servers, before...
Read more

Alex Trebek’s Life Is In ‘Jeopardy,’ And He’ll Try To Stick Around For A While

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Tomorrow, Alex Trebek will celebrate his 80th birthday. This past year has been one of his most difficult, as he's suffered from stage IV...
Read more

With ‘Die Hart’ Web Series, Kevin Hart Tries A Bite-Size Show Format

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As a stand-up comedian, Kevin Hart was used to doing short sets in the days before he became a headliner. So, in a way,...
Read more

Judging ‘America’s Got Talent’ Was More Than Sofia Vergara Bargained For

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As a newcomer to the judges' panel on America's Got Talent, Sofia Vergara thought she had a pretty good idea of what to expect...
Read more

Jim Gaffigan Relished The Enthusiam And Close Knit Crew Behind ‘Most Wanted’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Directed by Daniel Roby and inspired by a true story, Most Wanted centers on Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), a heroin addict who is forced by...
Read more

New Trailers

Howard Ashman Documentary Lands Disney+ Debut In August

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Oscar winning lyricist Howard Ashman's life and work are front and center in the upcoming documentary Howard. The feature contains interviews with Bill Lauch (Ashman’s partner), Jodi Benson (The...
Read more

Chelsea Peretti Is A “Spinster” Looking For Love In Upcoming Romantic Comedy

MOVIE NEWS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) stars in Spinster, a comedy about a 39-year-old woman named Gaby who feels that she has been irrelevant in the...
Read more

Sam Rockwell Has A Gorilla Sized Role In Touching ‘The One And Only Ivan’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan (Sam Rockwell), a 400-pound silverback gorilla who has very little...
Read more

Alex Kurtzman Expands ‘Trek’ Universe With Animated ‘Lower Decks’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The first indication that Star Trek's legacy might outlive the original show's three seasons came when the original cast was brought back to do...
Read more

Luke Goss Takes On Val Kilmer In Action Packed ‘Paydirt’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Luke Goss (Hellboy II, The Hardway) stars in Paydirt as a parolee named Damien who immediately goes back to his old ways, much to...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak