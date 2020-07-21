Alex Trebek’s Life Is In ‘Jeopardy,’ And He’ll Try To Stick Around For A While

Tomorrow, Alex Trebek will celebrate his 80th birthday. This past year has been one of his most difficult, as he’s suffered from stage IV pancreatic cancer, but as Jeopardy viewers have seen, he appears to be pulling through like a champ. At this point, Trebek has given every indication that he’ll stay with the game show as long as he’s physically able to do so. To that end, he’s under contract with the show until 2022, which would be an astounding three years after his diagnosis. While he admits he’s given some thought to retiring in the past, he now feels like he wants to keep going as long as he possibly can. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Trebek)