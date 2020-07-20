Yeardley Smith: ‘Simpsons’ Survival Wasn’t A Sure Thing At The Start

Approximately 4 million children are born in the United States each year, which mean about 120 million Americans — more than 35% of the population — doesn’t know what it’s like to live in a world without The Simpsons. In its upcoming 32nd season, the show will air its 700th episode! That’ll make for an impressive binge-watching challenge for those who want to watch the first 31 seasons now that they’re streaming on Disney+. The fact that the show’s lasted as long as it has is a source of pride for Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson since the original shorts aired on The Tracey Ullman Show. In fact, she vividly remembers how some people were convinced “The Simpsons” wasn’t going to make it through its very first season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Yeardley Smith)