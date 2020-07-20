Roguelite Action RPG ‘Dreamscaper’ Hits Steam Early Access In August

Action RPG Dreamscaper, with its roguelite aesthetic, has an interesting and surreal premise that hopefully will seamlessly blend with its hack and slash stylings.
Gamers play as Cassidy, a person who battles her surreal nightmares to gradually uncover the mysteries of her life. Each night, Cassidy enters an evolving world with different challenges as she uses such weapons as finger guns and yo-yo’s to battle these mental demons.
“We are honored by the amazing response that Dreamscaper has already received leading up to our Early Access launch on Steam,” said Ian Cofino from Afterburner Studios. “Between the Steam Game Festival, the IGN showcase and a number of other online events, the interest in Dreamscaper has soared and we are more excited than ever to finally let players in during Early Access and gather their feedback, thoughts and opinions to continue to improve the story and gameplay as we head toward final launch next year.