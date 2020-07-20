Padma Lakshmi Sees Plenty Of Paths To Achieving Cooking Greatness

Though Padma Lakshmi has always loved food, her formal education was in theater arts and literature. But all of her years hosting TV shows like Top Chef and Padma’s Passport, along with her own experiences in the kitchen, have helped build her expertise to the point where she’s written three cookbooks and is now hosting her own cooking show, Taste the Nation. And while she certainly appreciates chefs who have gone through all kinds of professional training programs, she says that’s definitely not the only way to become a great chef. (Click on the media bar below to hear Padma Lakshmi)