Looking Ahead To Life After Lockdown, JK Simmons Is Sure It Won’t Be The Same

Over the years, JK Simmons has become one of the most prolific actors working in Hollywood. Although his starring roles have been few and far between, he’s been highly sought after as a supporting actor for both films and television. In the last decade alone, he’s got more than 100 movie and TV credits, along with a regular gig making auto insurance commercials. So it’s fair to say Simmons hasn’t encountered a lot of down time in his career. But, like nearly everybody else in Hollywood, he’s gotten an unexpected (and unwanted) break due to the COVID-19 pandemic work stoppage. While several projects he filmed prior to the shutdown are now streaming, including the film Palm Springs and the miniseries Defending Jacob, it’s been a while since he’s been on a movie set. And while he’s anxious to get back to work, Simmons told us he’s sure things won’t be the same as they were. (Click on the media bar below to hear JK Simmons)