Howard Ashman Documentary Lands Disney+ Debut In August

Oscar winning lyricist Howard Ashman’s life and work are front and center in the upcoming documentary Howard.

The feature contains interviews with Bill Lauch (Ashman’s partner), Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), Paige O’Hara (Beauty and the Beast), Sarah Gillespie (Ashman’s sister) are among the interviewees featured in Howard.

“You may not know his name, but you sure know Howard Ashman’s music,” said Howard Director, Writer and Producer Don Hahn. “He’s one of the greatest storytellers of the twentieth century who helped to revitalize the American musical and re-energize Disney Animation. He left us a songbook that still lives on in us today, yet his personal story has never been fully told until now.”

During The Little Mermaid press junket, Ashman talked about the joy of seeing a 5-year-old child performing “Grow for Me,” a song from his musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Along with Little Shop of Horrors and The Little Mermaid, Ashman helped create the music for Beauty and the Beast. Howard hits Disney+ on August 7.

