Dwayne Johnson Rocked Claressa Shields’ World With ‘Titan Games’ Invitation

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Claressa Shields is one of the most successful boxers of the past decade: She won gold medals at both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and she’s accomplished the rare feat of winning world championships in three different weight classes. In fact, since beginning her career as an amateur in 2011, she’s only lost one of her 87 fights. With those kinds of credentials and an incandescent smile, it’s no wonder Dwayne Johnson sought her out for The Titan Games. Shields, of course, happily accepted. After all, as she told us, getting to meet Johnson was something she’d wanted for a long, long time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Claressa Shields)

The Titan Games airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

