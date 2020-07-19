CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Critically Acclaimed Epic ‘The Painted Bird’

Based on Jerzy Kosinski’s novel and directed by Václav Marhoul, is a 169 minute epic that centers on a young boy’s (Petr Kotlár) attempts to survive during the waning days of World War II. The black and white picture, shot on 35mm, is a tough picture to watch, as the boy suffers his share of tragedies and horror during his journey.
Harvey Keitel co-stars as a priest who tries his best to help the youth find a home, but unfortunately he leads him to the care of an abusive man (Julian Sands). Barry Pepper (Crawl) co-stars as a Russian sniper who has a big impact on the boy, and Udo Keir (Bacurau) plays a jealous husband who suspects his wife is committing adultery.
The Painted Bird, though receiving worldwide acclaim, features scenes of brutality (including rape and bestiality) which should deter its share of moviegoers – you have been warned!
Other movies covered in the latest episode of CinemAddicts include reviews of the Dave Franco directed feature The Rental and the first rate thriller Relic.
