Chelsea Peretti Is A “Spinster” Looking For Love In Upcoming Romantic Comedy

MOVIE NEWS
By Greg Srisavasdi

Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) stars in Spinster, a comedy about a 39-year-old woman named Gaby who feels that she has been irrelevant in the dating scene. With running her own catering business and mainly working weddings, Gaby is constantly reminded that she may have never fallen in love.

Gaby doesn’t want to grow old and become a “spinster,” so she sets out to find the love of her life. That said, maybe enhancing her own personal journey isn’t firmly rooted in romance at all.

Directed by Andrea Dorfman (Heartbeat) and penned by Jennifer Deyell (The Resurrection of Tony Gitone), Spinster hits VOD and Digital on August 7 via Vertical Entertainment. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

 

