Ten Years Later, Leonardo DiCaprio Remembers His ‘Inception’ Fears

Through the first decade of his directorial career, Christopher Nolan had developed a reputation as being one of Hollywood’s most cerebral and intense filmmakers, having written and directed such films as Memento, The Prestige, Batman Begins, and The Dark Knight. So, when he started putting together the team for his 2010 film “Inception,” his reputation preceded him. As the film’s writer, director, and co-producer, Nolan was given nearly unlimited resources to make Inception. With its brain-twisting story, the film promised to be the purest form of Nolan’s vision the world had ever seen, and the movie’s star, Leonardo DiCaprio, admitted to us that with so much on the line, he got very, very nervous on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)

Inception is available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-Ray. Meanwhile, Tenet — which some are calling an unofficial sequel to Inception — is due to be released later this year, depending on when theaters are able to reopen.

