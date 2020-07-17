Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want More ‘Sex’ Unless There’s A Good Reason

In a career that’s had so many highlights, Sarah Jessica Parker will undoubtedly be best remembered for playing Carrie Bradshaw on HBO’s ground-breaking series Sex and the City, a role that earned her two Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes. Through six seasons of the series, Parker devoted her time almost exclusively to the role, working only on a few small films while the show was on the air. Two films followed; in the 10 years since the last one, there have been occasional rumors of a reunion, but none have come to fruition. Parker told us that, when it comes to Sex and the City, she and her castmates don’t want to reunite unless it’s a project that everyone can be proud of.(Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Jessica Parker)