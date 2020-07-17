Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want More ‘Sex’ Unless There’s A Good Reason

By Hollywood Outbreak

In a career that’s had so many highlights, Sarah Jessica Parker will undoubtedly be best remembered for playing Carrie Bradshaw on HBO’s ground-breaking series Sex and the City, a role that earned her two Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes. Through six seasons of the series, Parker devoted her time almost exclusively to the role, working only on a few small films while the show was on the air. Two films followed; in the 10 years since the last one, there have been occasional rumors of a reunion, but none have come to fruition. Parker told us that, when it comes to Sex and the City, she and her castmates don’t want to reunite unless it’s a project that everyone can be proud of.(Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Jessica Parker)

The entire Sex and the City series is available for streaming on HBO MAX, while the two movies are available on digital platforms and DVD.

