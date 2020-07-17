Looking Back At ‘Law & Order’ With Jerry Orbach & Benjamin Bratt

Poor Law & Order. Once television’s longest-running drama series, now the original isn’t even the longest-running Law & Order series. But that’s OK, because we’ll still stack the 20 seasons of Law & Order up against almost any procedural that’s ever been on TV, and it’ll still come out on top. From the “ripped from the headlines” stories to its dramatic “bong bong” act breaks, Law & Order stands out as one of the most gripping justice series in the history of the medium, and it was able to accomplish that in spite of a constantly changing cast. Over its 20 seasons, the show had 26 regular cast members, only three of whom were there for more than 10 seasons: Sam Waterston, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Jerry Orbach, who played the character of Lennie Briscoe up until his death in 2004. Having spent so much time on the show, Orbach’s character, a police detective, was teamed up with three different partners along the way — Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt, and Jesse L. Martin — and Orbach talked about how much he enjoyed working with the different actors and their characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Orbach)