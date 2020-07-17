Looking Back At ‘Law & Order’ With Jerry Orbach & Benjamin Bratt

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Poor Law & Order. Once television’s longest-running drama series, now the original isn’t even the longest-running Law & Order series. But that’s OK, because we’ll still stack the 20 seasons of Law & Order up against almost any procedural that’s ever been on TV, and it’ll still come out on top. From the “ripped from the headlines” stories to its dramatic “bong bong” act breaks, Law & Order stands out as one of the most gripping justice series in the history of the medium, and it was able to accomplish that in spite of a constantly changing cast. Over its 20 seasons, the show had 26 regular cast members, only three of whom were there for more than 10 seasons: Sam Waterston, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Jerry Orbach, who played the character of Lennie Briscoe up until his death in 2004. Having spent so much time on the show, Orbach’s character, a police detective, was teamed up with three different partners along the way — Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt, and Jesse L. Martin — and Orbach talked about how much he enjoyed working with the different actors and their characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Orbach)

As one of Orbach’s old partners, Bratt told us how much he misses his old partner, especially when he happens to catch an old episode on television.(Click on the media bar below to hear Benjamin Bratt)

The original Law & Order — all 20 seasons of it — is now streaming on the new Peacock service.

Related articles

Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want More ‘Sex’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In a career that's had so many highlights, Sarah Jessica Parker will undoubtedly be best remembered for playing Carrie Bradshaw on HBO's ground-breaking series...
Read more

Why One ‘L.A. Law’ Star Thinks The...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The courtroom TV show has been a staple of television ever since the days of Perry Mason. And while the legal profession has changed...
Read more

Retirement Came (And Went) At Just The...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Last year, Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL after four All-Pro seasons and three Super Bowl championships. After leaving the game, he signed on...
Read more

Will Sasso’s Family Puts Up A ‘United’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The mother-in-law has been a time-tested comedic trope ever since... well, ever since the first marriage. And it's being put to use once again...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want More ‘Sex’ Unless There’s A Good Reason

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In a career that's had so many highlights, Sarah Jessica Parker will undoubtedly be best remembered for playing Carrie Bradshaw on HBO's ground-breaking series...
Read more

Looking Back At ‘Law & Order’ With Jerry Orbach & Benjamin Bratt

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Poor Law & Order. Once television's longest-running drama series, now the original isn't even the longest-running Law & Order series. But that's OK, because...
Read more

How Sylvester Stallone Views His Two Signature Roles, Rambo & Rocky

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With the title of the first movie in the Rambo franchise being First Blood, it was natural to assume that, in calling the latest...
Read more

Why One ‘L.A. Law’ Star Thinks The Series Has Aged Well

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The courtroom TV show has been a staple of television ever since the days of Perry Mason. And while the legal profession has changed...
Read more

Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson Tease Plenty Of Extras For ‘Staten Island’ Disc Release

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Even though theaters have been closed, The King of Staten Island has still become one of the summer's biggest box-office hits. When it was...
Read more

New Trailers

Sam Rockwell Has A Gorilla Sized Role In Touching ‘The One And Only Ivan’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan (Sam Rockwell), a 400-pound silverback gorilla who has very little...
Read more

Alex Kurtzman Expands ‘Trek’ Universe With Animated ‘Lower Decks’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The first indication that Star Trek's legacy might outlive the original show's three seasons came when the original cast was brought back to do...
Read more

Luke Goss Takes On Val Kilmer In Action Packed ‘Paydirt’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Luke Goss (Hellboy II, The Hardway) stars in Paydirt as a parolee named Damien who immediately goes back to his old ways, much to...
Read more

Rosamund Pike Takes On Marie Curie In Prime Video Biopic ‘Radioactive’

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
  Rosamund Pike, who received an Oscar nomination for Gone Girl, stars as pioneering scientist Marie Curie in the upcoming feature Radioactive. The narrative centers...
Read more

Reporter & His Son Go ‘Rogue’ For New Nature Series

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 2006, Bob Woodruff had just been promoted to co-anchor of ABC's World News Tonight and was on assignment in Iraq when the unthinkable...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak