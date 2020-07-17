Lin-Manuel Miranda Won’t Waste His ‘Hamilton’ Fame On Something He Doesn’t Believe In

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON, the filmed version of the original Broadway production.

Having written Hamilton and shepherding it to Broadway success starring as its title character, Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped away from the “Hamilton” stage in the summer of 2016. Having won two Tony Awards, a Grammy, and even a Pulitzer Prize for his work on Hamilton, Miranda was at the top of his game and could have gotten the green light for any project he wanted to initiate. But Manuel has kept a fairly low profile, taking the occasional movie or TV role while pondering his next big project. And that’s exactly how he wants it. As Miranda told us, he’s discovered that when fame gives you a voice, it matters what you choose to say. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lin-Manuel Miranda)

The filmed version of Hamilton, starring Miranda and the original Broadway cast, is streaming now on Disney+. And Miranda is in the process of directing his first film, an adaptation of Rent composer Jonathon Larson’s musical Tick, Tick… Boom.

