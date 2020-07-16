Why One ‘L.A. Law’ Star Thinks The Series Has Aged Well

The courtroom TV show has been a staple of television ever since the days of Perry Mason. And while the legal profession has changed very little — the law is still the law, and courtrooms are still courtrooms — it’s been fascinating to watch the lawyers themselves change and evolve over time. Watching a particular decade’s legal and cop shows is a fascinating way of glimpsing American culture at the time, especially when they include the music of the era and take on the biggest social issues of the time. (Just imagine how fascinating it will be for history buffs to watch The Good Fight and its obsession with Donald Trump 40 years from now!) For that reason, L.A. Law remains essential viewing for fans of the genre. It was easily the most popular and most innovative legal drama of the 1980s. And though the hairstyles and wardrobes might seem a little outdated now, Susan Ruttan says it’s not difficult to figure out why the show itself still holds up so well in 2020. (Click on the media bar below to hear Susan Ruttan)