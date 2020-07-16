Kevin Smith: How The First ‘Fletch’ Reboot Failed

We were a little surprised when news broke that the groundwork has been laid for a reboot of Fletch, with Jon Hamm starring in the role made famous by Chevy Chase. Why were we so surprised? Because we remember when, about 20 years ago, an attempt to reboot the franchise by writer/director Kevin Smith crashed and burned before it could even get off the ground. It had started out as a passion project for Smith, who was a huge fans of Chase and the first two Fletch films, but once he started to get into the process of trying to make a new Fletch movie, he told us it turned into a huge disappointment. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Smith)

