Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson Tease Plenty Of Extras For ‘Staten Island’ Disc Release

Even though theaters have been closed, The King of Staten Island has still become one of the summer’s biggest box-office hits. When it was released digitally, it was the most-rented title across nearly all digital platforms for three consecutive weeks. Even though it’s been available at home since its opening day, there will still be a DVD/Blu-Ray release for the film next month, after it’s had a chance to play theatrically in a few foreign countries where cinemas have reopened. Why buy a disc when the film’s already played on your television? Because both its star, Pete Davidson, and director, Judd Apatow, are big fans of the discs and all of the added features they contain. (Click on the media bar below to hear Judd Apatow,& Pete Davidson)