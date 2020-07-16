How Sylvester Stallone Views His Two Signature Roles, Rambo & Rocky

With the title of the first movie in the Rambo franchise being First Blood, it was natural to assume that, in calling the latest entry Last Blood, it was the end of the road for John Rambo. But hold your horses — Sylvester Stallone has recently been saying he would be interested in continuing the franchise in some way, whether it be a continuation of Rambo’s adventures or a prequel series with a new actor in the role. With Stallone, we’ve learned to never say never. After all, nobody expected Rocky Balboa to come 16 years after Rocky V, and then for the franchise to branch out into the Creed films. Stallone says it’s possible he could still work on both series, since he really views the two characters, Rambo and Rocky as two sides of the same coin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)