‘X-Men’ Success Comes From Its Outsider Themes, Halle Berry Says

The X-Men series has always been about making solid action movies with a strong dose of psychology and social commentary. After all, ever since their comic book inception, the X-Men have been mostly kept away from society, shunned because their mutant powers make them different. As the original film celebrates its 20th anniversary this week, Halle Berry tells us that you don’t have to be a mutant to feel like you don’t fit in, and that’s one of the reasons why the movies’ themes have always resonated with audiences. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)