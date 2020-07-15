‘X-Men’ Success Comes From Its Outsider Themes, Halle Berry Says

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The X-Men series has always been about making solid action movies with a strong dose of psychology and social commentary. After all, ever since their comic book inception, the X-Men have been mostly kept away from society, shunned because their mutant powers make them different. As the original film celebrates its 20th anniversary this week, Halle Berry tells us that you don’t have to be a mutant to feel like you don’t fit in, and that’s one of the reasons why the movies’ themes have always resonated with audiences. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)

X-Men is currently streaming on HBO MAX.

Related articles

‘Psych’ Stars Grateful The Show Started On...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After eight seasons on the air and now two reunion movies, it's certainly fair to call Psych a hit show. Of course, those eight...
Read more

When It Comes To More ‘Constantine,’ Keanu...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a comic book about a detective who specializes in the supernatural, Constantine became an international box office smash, taking in more than...
Read more

Filming ‘High Note’ In L.A. Had Highs...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Set against the backdrop of the music industry, much of the action in The High Note takes place in -- and was filmed in...
Read more

Author Rebecca Dinerstein Knight Explores New Side...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Writer Rebecca Dinerstein Knight adapted her novel The Sunlit Night into a screenplay, and now that film, headlined by Jenny Slate, will be released...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Retirement Came (And Went) At Just The Right Time For Rob Gronkowski

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Last year, Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL after four All-Pro seasons and three Super Bowl championships. After leaving the game, he signed on...
Read more

‘X-Men’ Success Comes From Its Outsider Themes, Halle Berry Says

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The X-Men series has always been about making solid action movies with a strong dose of psychology and social commentary. After all, ever since...
Read more

Will Sasso’s Family Puts Up A ‘United’ Front On New Show

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The mother-in-law has been a time-tested comedic trope ever since... well, ever since the first marriage. And it's being put to use once again...
Read more

‘Psych’ Stars Grateful The Show Started On Cable

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After eight seasons on the air and now two reunion movies, it's certainly fair to call Psych a hit show. Of course, those eight...
Read more

When It Comes To More ‘Constantine,’ Keanu Reeves Remains Hopeful

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a comic book about a detective who specializes in the supernatural, Constantine became an international box office smash, taking in more than...
Read more

New Trailers

Sam Rockwell Has A Gorilla Sized Role In Touching ‘The One And Only Ivan’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan (Sam Rockwell), a 400-pound silverback gorilla who has very little...
Read more

Alex Kurtzman Expands ‘Trek’ Universe With Animated ‘Lower Decks’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The first indication that Star Trek's legacy might outlive the original show's three seasons came when the original cast was brought back to do...
Read more

Luke Goss Takes On Val Kilmer In Action Packed ‘Paydirt’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Luke Goss (Hellboy II, The Hardway) stars in Paydirt as a parolee named Damien who immediately goes back to his old ways, much to...
Read more

Rosamund Pike Takes On Marie Curie In Prime Video Biopic ‘Radioactive’

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
  Rosamund Pike, who received an Oscar nomination for Gone Girl, stars as pioneering scientist Marie Curie in the upcoming feature Radioactive. The narrative centers...
Read more

Reporter & His Son Go ‘Rogue’ For New Nature Series

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 2006, Bob Woodruff had just been promoted to co-anchor of ABC's World News Tonight and was on assignment in Iraq when the unthinkable...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak