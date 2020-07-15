Retirement Came (And Went) At Just The Right Time For Rob Gronkowski

Last year, Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL after four All-Pro seasons and three Super Bowl championships. After leaving the game, he signed on as a coach for the TV game show Game On! But after his good friend Tom Brady signed a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski was coaxed out of retirement. He’s loved being part of “Game On!” but he admits that participating in a second season of the show might be a little trickier because of his NFL schedule. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Gronkowski)