Retirement Came (And Went) At Just The Right Time For Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski, team captain of the CBS series GAME ON!, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Last year, Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL after four All-Pro seasons and three Super Bowl championships. After leaving the game, he signed on as a coach for the TV game show Game On! But after his good friend Tom Brady signed a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski was coaxed out of retirement. He’s loved being part of “Game On!” but he admits that participating in a second season of the show might be a little trickier because of his NFL schedule. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Gronkowski)

Game On! airs Wednesdays at 9/8con CBS.

