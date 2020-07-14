When It Comes To More ‘Constantine,’ Keanu Reeves Remains Hopeful

Based on a comic book about a detective who specializes in the supernatural, Constantine became an international box office smash, taking in more than $230 million around the world. In the 15 years since the movie was released, there’s been plenty of speculation about a second movie featuring the John Constantine character. Among the ideas that have been floated are a straight sequel and a movie based on the DC Justice League Dark characters, which would include Constantine. However it happens — and there are now rumors that producer J.J. Abrams wants to get involved — the movie’s star, Keanu Reeves, says he’d definitely be up for bringing the character back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)