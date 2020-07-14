When It Comes To More ‘Constantine,’ Keanu Reeves Remains Hopeful

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Based on a comic book about a detective who specializes in the supernatural, Constantine became an international box office smash, taking in more than $230 million around the world. In the 15 years since the movie was released, there’s been plenty of speculation about a second movie featuring the John Constantine character. Among the ideas that have been floated are a straight sequel and a movie based on the DC Justice League Dark characters, which would include Constantine. However it happens — and there are now rumors that producer J.J. Abrams wants to get involved — the movie’s star, Keanu Reeves, says he’d definitely be up for bringing the character back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)

While we wait for word on Constantine’s future, Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman will take part in a 15th anniversary panel at this year’s virtual Comic-Con@Home event.

