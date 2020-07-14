Streaming Is Good: Michael Douglas On Hollywood’s New Normal

Even before COVID-19 shut down many of the world’s theaters, people were changing the way they consumed Hollywood entertainment. With the rise of digital streaming, stars have increasingly looked to the small screen for their new projects, rather than trying to get new films into theaters. Michael Douglas, who stars on the Chuck Lorre-produced Netflix series The Kominsky Method, acknowledges how tough it is to make a smaller movie, only to have it drown in a pool of blockbusters at the box office. Because it’s so much easier to find an audience in the comfort of their own living rooms, Douglas says the idea of doing streaming projects has become more and more appealing to him, especially as the medium’s bigger names, like Lorre, have embraced streaming. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Douglas)
The Kominsky Method is streaming now on Netflix, which recently renewed the show for a third season.