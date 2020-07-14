Sam Rockwell Has A Gorilla Sized Role In Touching ‘The One And Only Ivan’ Trailer

Based on Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book, The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan (Sam Rockwell), a 400-pound silverback gorilla who has very little memories of the jungle where he was captured. When a baby elephant named Ruby (Brooklyn Prince) arrives at the communal habit, Ivan begins to question his own past and tries to figure out where he really wants to live.

Rounding out the voice cast are Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Ramon Rodriguez, Chaka Khan, Mike White (who penned the script) and Ron Funches. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

The One and Only Ivan, directed by Thea Sharrock, hits Disney+ on August 14.