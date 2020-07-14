Howie Mandel: He Doesn’t Make Stars, Their Talent Does

Now in its 15th season, America’s Got Talent has earned its reputation as television’s most diverse and intriguing talent show, attracting contestants who can do some amazingly imaginative things. Of course, not all acts are created equally — some fall flat on the show’s stage, while some ascend to amazing heights. Judge Howie Mandel is aware of the show’s potential to create stars, but he denies having any role in that. When someone becomes a star on America’s Got Talent,” he says it’s because they earned it themselves. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)