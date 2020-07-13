Luke Goss Takes On Val Kilmer In Action Packed ‘Paydirt’ Trailer

Luke Goss (Hellboy II, The Hardway) stars in Paydirt as a parolee named Damien who immediately goes back to his old ways, much to the delight of a retired Sheriff (Val Kilmer). Damien has reunited with his old crew to find a buried bag of cash that was stolen five years ago from a DEA bust that went south.
Finding the cash and evading the sheriff may be just a couple of Damien’s problems, as the trailer suggests there are a few more gun toting adversaries in his way. Penned and directed by Christian Sesma (Vigilante Diaries), the movie co-stars Mike Hatton (Green Book) and marks the feature film debut of Mercedes Kilmer (Val’s daughter).
Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!
Paydirt hits theaters, VOD and Digital HD on August 7.
