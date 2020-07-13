‘Hamilton’ Was No Overnight Success For Chris Jackson

Christopher Jackson is George Washington and Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON, the filmed version of the original Broadway production.

Chris Jackson was literally part of the Hamilton phenomenon from the very beginning — his friend Lin-Manuel Miranda brought him and Daveed Diggs on board for the show’s earliest performances at Vassar College. As it made its way to an off-Broadway theater and then to Broadway, Jackson watched the show evolve from an interesting idea to America’s most sought-after ticket. Because he’d been involved with the project for so long before it achieved that mega-success, Jackson says it felt more like an enduring testament to Miranda’s hard work than some kind of overnight success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Jackson)

Hamilton is streaming now on Disney+.

