‘Hamilton’ Was No Overnight Success For Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson was literally part of the Hamilton phenomenon from the very beginning — his friend Lin-Manuel Miranda brought him and Daveed Diggs on board for the show’s earliest performances at Vassar College. As it made its way to an off-Broadway theater and then to Broadway, Jackson watched the show evolve from an interesting idea to America’s most sought-after ticket. Because he’d been involved with the project for so long before it achieved that mega-success, Jackson says it felt more like an enduring testament to Miranda’s hard work than some kind of overnight success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Jackson)