Charlize Theron: Women’s Movie Roles Have Become More Challenging (And That’s A Good Thing)

Charlize Theron’s new movie, The Old Guard, has been winning raves from viewers and critics who have enjoyed director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s fresh take on the superhero genre and Theron’s performance as the team’s ringleader. It’s yet another strong female character for Theron, who’s earned an Oscar and plenty of acclaim for the roles she’s chosen. As she prepares to start shooting the sequel to Atomic Blonde — another film that cast her as a strong action hero — Theron told us she’s been really happy to see the way that women’s movie roles have been evolving over the past few decades.(Click on the media bar below to hear Charlize Theron)