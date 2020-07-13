Award Winning ‘Flannery’ Spotlights Flannery O’Connor’s Determined Writing Journey

“In trying to capture her point of view and her perspective in the film, I was drawn to her,” said Coffman. “She was on crutches for much of her adult life and she didn’t let anything slow down or stop her. What drove her was to be a great writer.”

Amidst that focus on honing her craft, O’Connor was also passionate about her faith. “She really thought her vocation was to be a writer,” added Bosco. “Coming out of her devout Catholic background, vocation has truly theological ramifications. She was single minded about craft, about learning from others. It was all about how (to) become a better writer.”