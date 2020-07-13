Alex Kurtzman Expands ‘Trek’ Universe With Animated ‘Lower Decks’

The first indication that Star Trek’s legacy might outlive the original show’s three seasons came when the original cast was brought back to do two seasons’ worth of an animated version of the show. Thanks to that show, Trekkers have always had a soft spot in their hearts for animation, and the franchise is finally getting another animated TV show. Star Trek: Lower Decks is a new series that will focus on a group of “red shirts,” the largely unknown characters who would so often be the first to meet an untimely end when the Enterprise and other starships encountered danger along their journeys. Showrunner Alex Kurtzman, who’s been overseeing the franchise’s CBS All Access revival, says he thinks the Trek fans will appreciate the way the show looks at things differently — not only in its characters, but in its style as well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Kurtzman)