Rosamund Pike Takes On Marie Curie In Prime Video Biopic ‘Radioactive’

By Greg Srisavasdi

 

Rosamund Pike in “Radioactive” (CR: Laurie Sparham)

Rosamund Pike, who received an Oscar nomination for Gone Girl, stars as pioneering scientist Marie Curie in the upcoming feature Radioactive. The narrative centers on Curie’s scientific breakthroughs, her perseverance amidst a male dominated field, and the relationships she had with her family.

Anya Taylor Joy (The Witch) plays her daughter Irene and Sam Riley (Control) is her husband Pierre Curie. The feature is directed by Persepolis filmmaker Marjane Satrapi. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Radioactive, based on Lauren Redniss’ book Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout, hits Prime Video on July 24.

