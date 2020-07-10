Kevin Costner Is Sequel-Shy, And This Is Why

You’ve seen Kevin Costner make drama movies. You’ve seen him in comedies. You’ve seen him star in romance films. You’ve seen him play historical figures in docudramas. You’ve seen him in action movies, superhero movies, Westerns, and documentaries. But there’s one type of movie you’ve never seen Kevin Costner do: a sequel. Sometimes, there have been attempts to do sequels of successful Costner movies — rumors abound that he was approached to reprise his roles in Bull Durham and The Bodyguard, among others — but Costner is said to have quashed any sequel before it could even get off the ground. In a business that loves to make sequels, why is one of its biggest stars so anti-sequel? Costner, who’s currently starring in the TV series Yellowstone, says it’s because he’s yet to be pitched a sequel that’s been as good as the original. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)