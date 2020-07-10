For Tom Hanks, A Decision On Acting Came Better Late Than Never

By Hollywood Outbreak

Next month marks the 40th anniversary of I Know You’re Alone, an otherwise forgotten horror movie notable for just one thing: It was the film debut of one Thomas Jeffrey Hanks. In the decades that followed, Tom Hanks has become the most highly respected actor of his generation. For his acting, Hanks has won two Academy Awards (and earned six nominations). And as a producer and director, he’s won seven Emmy Awards. With his new film, the World War II drama Greyhound, Hanks also picked up his fourth film writing credit (his first since 2011’s Larry Crowne). All this, from an actor who told us he really didn’t even think about pursuing show business until he was halfway through college. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

Greyhound, which had been slated for a theatrical release last month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, is instead streaming now on Apple TV+.

