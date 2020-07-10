Elisabeth Banks Finds Whammies De-‘Press’-ing But Awesome!

By Hollywood Outbreak

Throughout all of its television runs, viewers and contestants have had a love/hate relationship with Press Your Luck’s infamous Whammy character. On the one hand, the character is a thief, stealing contestants’ winnings during the game. But on the other hand, he’s always been so darned entertaining to watch! Elisabeth Banks, who hosts the current weekly version of the show, admits she’s a big fan of the Whammy, though she does feel bad when the contestants lose it all. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Banks)

Press Your Luck airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.

