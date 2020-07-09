Ron Perlman & Guillermo Del Toro & Their Big Belief In ‘Hellboy’

Ron Perlman would love to make a third Hellboy movie, if given the opportunity. But there’s a catch. See, Perlman was actually offered the chance to star in last year’s Hellboy reboot, but if Guillermo del Toro wasn’t going to be involved, neither would he. Perlman and del Toro forged a strong relationship during the making of Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and Perlman says that if del Toro ever wanted to make another Hellboy, he’d jump on board in a heartbeat. After all, he says, it was the two of them who really believed in the character, even when its box office prospects looked pretty dismal. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Perlman)

Perlman and del Toro’s first two Hellboy movies are both available on the Starz App, for streaming rental or purchase on most digital platforms, and can be bought on DVD or Blu-Ray.

