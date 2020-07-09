Reporter & His Son Go ‘Rogue’ For New Nature Series

In 2006, Bob Woodruff had just been promoted to co-anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight and was on assignment in Iraq when the unthinkable happened — he was nearly killed in the explosion of a roadside bomb as he was filming a report. It was more than a year before Woodruff was able to resume reporting duties for the network. While Woodruff has understandably steered clear of war zones for the past 14 years, he hasn’t lost his sense of adventure, and he’s got a new Nat Geo series to prove it. On Rogue Trip, Woodruff and his grown son Mack go around the world in their quest to see some of the best things the world has to offer. Check out the official trailer here:

Nat Geo’s Rogue Trip will start streaming July 24 on Disney+.

