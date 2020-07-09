Nicolas Cage Always Wanted Kids To Dig His ‘National Treasure’

While it’s been 13 years since the release of the second National Treasure movie, Book of Secrets, there’s big news on the National Treasure front. Not only is the third movie — with original stars Nicolas Cage, Diane Krueger, and Justin Bartha all on board — going into production, but a new National Treasure series is coming, too. While the Disney+ series will have a new, younger cast, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider the concept will be the same, hinting that the movie franchise and series could eventually come together. To Cage, the idea of a younger-skewing series on Disney’s streaming service makes perfect sense, because he says the “National Treasure” films were always designed with kids in mind. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)