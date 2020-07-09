Got A Game Show That Needs Hosting? Jane Lynch Is Game!

As if Jane Lynch hadn’t already found her calling as an extraordinary comedic actor, maybe she’s found a second calling as an extraordinary game show host. After winning a pair of Emmy Awards for hosting Hollywood Game Night, Lynch has been tapped to host the NBC reboot of The Weakest Link. It will be an updated version of the original, which ran for two seasons in 2001-02, and will undoubtedly feature Lynch uttering the immortal phrase, “You are the weakest link. Goodbye!” Lynch is definitely up for the task; she told us hosting a game show seems to come perfectly naturally to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)