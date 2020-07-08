Surely Elisabeth Moss Had Been Aware Of ‘Shirley’s’ Books, Right?

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Shirley Jackson’s life may have been short, but it was significant in the literary world. One of the best horror writers of her time, Jackson has been cited as an inspiration for many other writers, including Stephen King. A new film, Shirley, is not a biography, but it does feature a semi-fictionalized version of the real Shirley Jackson. Elisabeth Moss plays the writer in the film, and she told us that she was in catch-up mode when she took the part, because she really hadn’t read much of Jackson’s work.

Shirley is now streaming on Hulu.

Related articles

Continued Interest In ‘Tron’ Still Fascinates Jeff...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Considering it took nearly 30 years for Tron to get its first sequel, renewed talk about a third Tron movie just 10 years later...
Read more

Steve Carell: In ‘Irresistible’ Script, Jon Stewart...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On The Daily Show, Jon Stewart certainly didn't make any attempt to hide his political leanings. So when people heard he was going to...
Read more

‘Hamilton’ Film Is A Stream Come True...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Broadway may be dark these days, with performances canceled through the end of the year, millions of viewers have been getting a theater...
Read more

Bryce Dallas Howard: Somehow, Sometime, Hollywood Will...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Like so many others working in Hollywood, Bryce Dallas Howard's work life came to a screeching halt this spring when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Continued Interest In ‘Tron’ Still Fascinates Jeff Bridges

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Considering it took nearly 30 years for Tron to get its first sequel, renewed talk about a third Tron movie just 10 years later...
Read more

Jasmine Guy Looks Back At A Different Time And ‘A Different World’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While A Different World was originally meant as a spinoff series for The Cosby Show's Lisa Bonet, actress Zoe Kravitz put an end to...
Read more

Steve Carell: In ‘Irresistible’ Script, Jon Stewart Made Liberal Use Of Bipartisanship

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On The Daily Show, Jon Stewart certainly didn't make any attempt to hide his political leanings. So when people heard he was going to...
Read more

Surely Elisabeth Moss Had Been Aware Of ‘Shirley’s’ Books, Right?

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shirley Jackson's life may have been short, but it was significant in the literary world. One of the best horror writers of her time,...
Read more

Will Smith’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Alter Ego Has Never Gone Stale With Fans

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been a long time since Will Smith was the Fresh Prince. He originated the name, of course, at the start of his music...
Read more

New Trailers

‘Psych’ Still In Sync With New Movie Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After eight seasons and 120 episodes, there were still more Psych stories to tell, so fans were treated to a made-for-TV Psych movie in...
Read more

Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson Strengthen Family Bond In ‘Made In Italy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Liam Neeson stars in Made In Italy as Robert, a London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Liam's son...
Read more

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Goes Hunting For A Killer In ‘The Silencing’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in The Silencing as a reformed hunter whose daughter has been missing for five years. A local...
Read more

Gerard Butler Aims To Avoid Earth Shattering Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Disasters that are bound to destroy Earth is no stranger to Gerard Butler (he starred in Dean Devlin's underrated Geostrom), and with Greenland he...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ Star Thinks Sequel Will Deliver ‘A Knock-Out Punch’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rick Rossovich had roles in a bunch of '80s movies, like The Terminator and Roxanne, but the one role his fans seem to remember...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak