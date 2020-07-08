Surely Elisabeth Moss Had Been Aware Of ‘Shirley’s’ Books, Right?

Shirley Jackson’s life may have been short, but it was significant in the literary world. One of the best horror writers of her time, Jackson has been cited as an inspiration for many other writers, including Stephen King. A new film, Shirley, is not a biography, but it does feature a semi-fictionalized version of the real Shirley Jackson. Elisabeth Moss plays the writer in the film, and she told us that she was in catch-up mode when she took the part, because she really hadn’t read much of Jackson’s work.