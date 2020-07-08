Steve Carell: In ‘Irresistible’ Script, Jon Stewart Made Liberal Use Of Bipartisanship

On The Daily Show, Jon Stewart certainly didn’t make any attempt to hide his political leanings. So when people heard he was going to be writing a politically themed film in an election year, a lot of people assumed it would have some kind of a partisan bias. But a lot of people would have been wrong. Steve Carell, who rose to prominence as a correspondent on The Daily Show and stars in the new movie, Irresistible, told us Stewart went out of his way to make sure that partisan bias wouldn’t ruin anybody’s enjoyment of the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)
Irresistible is now available for streaming rental on most digital platforms.