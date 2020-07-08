Jasmine Guy Looks Back At A Different Time And ‘A Different World’

While A Different World was originally meant as a spinoff series for The Cosby Show’s Lisa Bonet, actress Zoe Kravitz put an end to that after the show’s first season. (Bill Cosby reportedly nixed the idea of a pregnant Bonet turning the Denise Huxtable character into an unwed mother.) So Jasmine Guy, who’d been in a supporting role in Season 1, stepped up to become the star of the show’s five subsequent seasons. Three decades later, Guy — who most recently had a recurring role on last season’s Grey’s Anatomy — says she’s able to look back at that show with a lot of pride, especially when she’s seen the impact it’s had on a lot of its viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jasmine Guy)