Continued Interest In ‘Tron’ Still Fascinates Jeff Bridges

Considering it took nearly 30 years for Tron to get its first sequel, renewed talk about a third Tron movie just 10 years later is almost a miracle. And though it’s definitely too soon to start booking your advance tickets, Cinema Blend is reporting that Disney’s in talks with Jared Leto about starring in a new Tron film, though it’s unclear whether it would be a continuation of the previous films or a reboot of the series. Regardless of what happens, the fact that there’s still interest in the series 38 years after the original movie is remarkable, especially when you consider the original Tron underperformed at the box office, only to gain status as a cult classic. Jeff Bridges, who starred in Tron and the sequel Tron: Legacy, is still amazed that the first film gained so much traction over the years, especially since the “game within the movie” quickly became outdated. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Bridges)