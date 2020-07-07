Will Smith’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Alter Ego Has Never Gone Stale With Fans

It’s been a long time since Will Smith was the Fresh Prince. He originated the name, of course, at the start of his music career, but the persona followed him to Hollywood, where he starred as a fictionalized version of himself on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the TV comedy that ran for six seasons on NBC. By the time the show aired its finale in 1996, Smith had ditched the Fresh Prince moniker and reverted to his real name in all of his projects, including his music. But even though the name’s been out of commission for more than two decades, Smith told us it still lives on. Thanks to the TV show’s life in syndication and streaming, whole new generations of fans still think of him as the Fresh Prince. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)